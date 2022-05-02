Insider Buying: First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,538.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FFBC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,598. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 30.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FFBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 33.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 58,671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 31.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

