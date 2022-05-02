Insider Buying: First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $22,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,436.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.35. 34,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,626. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.24. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in First Foundation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 138,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

