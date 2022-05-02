Insider Buying: LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) Director Craig Millis Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $16,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LCNB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.06. 763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,638. LCNB Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LCNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LCNB by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 379,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in LCNB by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in LCNB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,654,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in LCNB by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

