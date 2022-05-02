Insider Buying: Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director Buys 46,500 Shares of Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL – Get Rating) Director William Paul Wells Wells acquired 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,106.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,817,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,440,600.76.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 55,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,080.00.

TSE TPL remained flat at $C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,584. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02. Tethys Petroleum Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.04.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

