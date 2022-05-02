Insider Buying: WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Buys 800 Shares of Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 800 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $26,328.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,232.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.82. 13,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.96.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.27%. WesBanco’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in WesBanco by 2.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

