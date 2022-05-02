Insider Buying: Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Purchases 49,511 Shares of Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT – Get Rating) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 49,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$65,849.63 ($47,373.83).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 489 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$635.21 ($456.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

