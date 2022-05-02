Insider Selling: AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) SVP Sells 3,513 Shares of Stock

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $78,831.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ANGO stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.
AngioDynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.
