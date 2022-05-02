Insider Selling: AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) SVP Sells 3,513 Shares of Stock

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $78,831.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ANGO stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

