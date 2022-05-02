Insider Selling: Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Insider Sells 15,715 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 15,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.26, for a total transaction of C$2,424,256.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,050,454 shares in the company, valued at C$2,013,213,304.39.
Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching C$150.44. The company had a trading volume of 816,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,967. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$125.00 and a 12-month high of C$171.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$160.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$158.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.10.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.41%.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
