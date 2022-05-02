Insider Selling: Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Insider Sells 15,715 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 15,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.26, for a total transaction of C$2,424,256.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,050,454 shares in the company, valued at C$2,013,213,304.39.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching C$150.44. The company had a trading volume of 816,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,967. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$125.00 and a 12-month high of C$171.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$160.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$158.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

CNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$130.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$127.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$155.13.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

