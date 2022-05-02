Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) to announce $64.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.66 million and the lowest is $57.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $40.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $326.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.90 million to $337.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $431.63 million, with estimates ranging from $399.90 million to $466.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. Bank of America started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.43.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $205.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.75 and a beta of 1.57. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $644,775.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,279,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

