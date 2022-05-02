Integer Holdings Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Integer in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). Integer had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $75.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Integer has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Integer by 11.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Integer by 27.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 312,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,207,000 after acquiring an additional 66,726 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Integer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.