Integer Holdings Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Integer in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). Integer had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Integer stock opened at $75.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Integer has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Integer by 11.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Integer by 27.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 312,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,207,000 after acquiring an additional 66,726 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Integer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.
Integer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
