Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.33.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,268 shares of company stock worth $15,050,939 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,031 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IART opened at $61.16 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average of $66.15.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

