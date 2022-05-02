InterContinental Hotels Group PLC to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for InterContinental Hotels Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

IHG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($71.06) to GBX 5,675 ($72.33) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($66.28) to GBX 5,400 ($68.82) in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($73.92) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,550.80.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $64.81 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $73.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.859 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 11.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

