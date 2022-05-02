Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the March 31st total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IFS shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 30.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after acquiring an additional 737,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 125,380 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 43,257 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,235. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.70. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $253.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

