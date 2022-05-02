International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICAGY shares. HSBC cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.50 ($2.69) to €2.30 ($2.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.25 ($2.42) to €220.00 ($236.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.05. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 517.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

