International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IFF opened at $121.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 120.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $157.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $934,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

