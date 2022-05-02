International Paper to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of International Paper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Shares of IP opened at $46.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 109.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after buying an additional 4,689,181 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,937,000 after buying an additional 4,620,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $188,782,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $97,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

