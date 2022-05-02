International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

International Stem Cell stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. International Stem Cell has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

Get International Stem Cell alerts:

About International Stem Cell (Get Rating)

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.