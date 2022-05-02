Intevac (IVAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter.

Shares of IVAC stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. Intevac has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $126.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IVAC. Benchmark downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Intevac news, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $150,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nigel Hunton acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Intevac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Intevac by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Intevac by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intevac by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 80,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

