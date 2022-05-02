Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $550.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $600.00 to $550.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s current price.
INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.45.
Shares of INTU stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $419.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,330. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit has a one year low of $385.66 and a one year high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $118.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12.
In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit (Get Rating)
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
