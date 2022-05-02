Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $550.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $600.00 to $550.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s current price.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.45.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $419.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,330. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit has a one year low of $385.66 and a one year high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $118.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.