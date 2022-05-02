Invacare (IVC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Invacare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Invacare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $1.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56. Invacare has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invacare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

In other news, CEO Matthew E. Monaghan bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 63,000 shares of company stock worth $93,870. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invacare in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Invacare by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Invacare by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Invacare by 135.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Invacare by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invacare (Get Rating)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.