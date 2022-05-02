InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Short Interest Down 28.9% in April

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVT. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,254,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,116,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Compass Point began coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.
About InvenTrust Properties (Get Rating)
InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InvenTrust Properties (IVT)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.