Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMO. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 41,161 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 61,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $24.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.00. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.