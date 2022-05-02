Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Down 25.9% in April

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,019,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 256,620 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 610,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 114,609 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 24,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 163,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PID opened at $18.38 on Monday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.