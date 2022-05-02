Invesco (IVZ) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/27/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $24.00.
- 4/27/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $22.50.
- 4/25/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – Invesco was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $26.00.
- 3/31/2022 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $24.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Invesco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE IVZ traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 50,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 3.79.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,349,650 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 250,062 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Invesco by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Invesco by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,278,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,933,000 after acquiring an additional 616,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco (IVZ)
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.