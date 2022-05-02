Invesco (IVZ) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/27/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $24.00.

4/27/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $22.50.

4/25/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Invesco was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $26.00.

3/31/2022 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $24.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Invesco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 50,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,349,650 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 250,062 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Invesco by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Invesco by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,278,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,933,000 after acquiring an additional 616,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

