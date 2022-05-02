Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,800 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the March 31st total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 830,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 88.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period.
VVR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,873. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.