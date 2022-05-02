Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ICMB opened at $4.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -499.96%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

