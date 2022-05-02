Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: SDF):

4/28/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €33.00 ($35.48) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/20/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €25.00 ($26.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/14/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €37.00 ($39.78) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/14/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €25.00 ($26.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/8/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €33.00 ($35.48) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/28/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €25.00 ($26.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/25/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €30.00 ($32.26) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/17/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €25.00 ($26.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/16/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €30.00 ($32.26) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/14/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €22.00 ($23.66) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/11/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €22.00 ($23.66) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/10/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €12.50 ($13.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/10/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €20.00 ($21.51) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/9/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €22.00 ($23.66) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of SDF stock traded up €1.31 ($1.41) during trading on Monday, reaching €32.19 ($34.61). 1,653,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €9.14 ($9.82) and a twelve month high of €36.45 ($39.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion and a PE ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

