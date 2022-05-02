Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lancashire (LRE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lancashire (LON: LRE):

4/28/2022 – Lancashire had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 760 ($9.69) price target on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Lancashire had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/20/2022 – Lancashire had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 781 ($9.95) to GBX 731 ($9.32). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Lancashire had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/5/2022 – Lancashire had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 514 ($6.55) to GBX 434 ($5.53). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Lancashire had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 575 ($7.33) price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Lancashire had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 760 ($9.69) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Lancashire had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 575 ($7.33) price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Lancashire had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 760 ($9.69) price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Lancashire had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 781 ($9.95) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:LRE traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 424.20 ($5.41). 729,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 411.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 484.98. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 342.40 ($4.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 725 ($9.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -20.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. Lancashire’s payout ratio is -0.76%.

In related news, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.36), for a total value of £432,498.27 ($551,234.09). Also, insider Natalie Kershaw acquired 12,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000.76 ($63,727.71).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

