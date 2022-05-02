Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 2nd (ARCB, ARDX, ARQT, ASAZY, AXTI, AZEK, AZRE, BAM, BBAI, BBDC)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 2nd:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc.. The firm currently has a $133.00 price target on the stock.

Get ArcBest Co alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Babcock International Group PLC offers engineering support services to the defense, energy, emergency services, transport and education sectors. The Company’s operating segment consists of Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services and International. Marine and Technology segment offers engineering support services to the Royal Navy. Defence and Security segment provides to the United Kingdom’s armed forces, delivering technical training and asset management. Support Services segment manages assets, delivers programs and teaches vital skills for civil Governments and blue-chip commercial organizations. Mission Critical Services business is a provider of helicopter and fixed-wing emergency services and crew change services for oil and gas operators primarily in Europe and Australia. Babcock International Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $179.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS. “

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.