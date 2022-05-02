Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ABB (ABB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ABB (NYSE: ABB):

4/22/2022 – ABB had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 26 to CHF 27. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – ABB had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from CHF 35 to CHF 37. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – ABB had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 32 to CHF 33.

4/21/2022 – ABB was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/5/2022 – ABB had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from CHF 36 to CHF 34.

3/31/2022 – ABB is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – ABB was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.26. 118,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

