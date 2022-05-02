Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Harley-Davidson (HOG)

Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/28/2022 – Harley-Davidson had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Harley-Davidson had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Harley-Davidson was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/12/2022 – Harley-Davidson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In sync with long-term growth objectives to optimize product portfolio and expand customer base, Harley-Davidson is focusing on motorcycle models and technologies that better align with market trends. Harley-Davidson’s ‘Rewire’ and ‘Hardwire’ plans looks to improve effectiveness and boost prospects. Its decision to spin off its e-bike unit ‘Livewire’ into a public company is also set to unlock new growth opportunities. However, chip shortage along with supply challenges and a probable reduction in operating income in the Financial Services unit are likely to dent margins. A stretched balance sheet is also a cause of concern. High capex to fund product innovation and digital advancement is set to strain cash flows. Thus investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

3/31/2022 – Harley-Davidson is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HOG stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.72. 5,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,437. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07.

Get Harley-Davidson Inc alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. H Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $44,101,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,854,000 after buying an additional 901,026 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,487,000 after buying an additional 857,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after buying an additional 784,439 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.