Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for HCA Healthcare (HCA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) in the last few weeks:

4/26/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $275.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $289.00 to $241.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $240.00.

4/25/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $304.00 to $273.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $291.00 to $267.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $296.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $267.00 to $227.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/25/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $310.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $277.00 to $254.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $265.00 to $241.00.

4/25/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $310.00 to $275.00.

4/25/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $265.00 to $241.00.

4/6/2022 – HCA Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/28/2022 – HCA Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/28/2022 – HCA Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – HCA Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/20/2022 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/12/2022 – HCA Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/3/2022 – HCA Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $214.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.76 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

