Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Upwork (UPWK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK):

4/29/2022 – Upwork was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

4/28/2022 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $33.00.

4/25/2022 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $36.00 to $31.00.

4/18/2022 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $44.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Upwork was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

4/7/2022 – Upwork was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

4/1/2022 – Upwork was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

3/25/2022 – Upwork was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

3/18/2022 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2022 – Upwork was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

3/8/2022 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $30.00.

Shares of UPWK traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.76. 73,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,241. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 1.91. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $28,128.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,100 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,889 shares of company stock worth $1,126,129 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 43.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,247 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 112.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Upwork by 8.0% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Upwork by 23.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 959,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after acquiring an additional 180,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

