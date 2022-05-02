Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Coca-Cola (KO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) recently:
- 4/28/2022 – Coca-Cola was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – Coca-Cola was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/26/2022 – Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $66.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2022 – Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2022 – Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2022 – Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2022 – Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2022 – Coca-Cola was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/26/2022 – Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2022 – Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $68.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2022 – Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $68.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – Coca-Cola was given a new $66.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/12/2022 – Coca-Cola was given a new $66.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 3/31/2022 – Coca-Cola is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of KO opened at $64.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.65.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after buying an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,043,000 after buying an additional 2,035,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after buying an additional 2,484,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,429,000 after buying an additional 2,213,153 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
