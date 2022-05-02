Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/26/2022 – Triumph Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2022 – Triumph Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $132.00 to $125.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Triumph Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $106.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Triumph Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Triumph Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $152.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Triumph Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Triumph Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Triumph Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of TBK stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $70.42. 223,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,669. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.81. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.69 and a 1-year high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 288,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 251,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,690,000 after buying an additional 57,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

