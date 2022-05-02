Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Varonis Systems (VRNS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) recently:

4/29/2022 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

4/25/2022 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Varonis Systems is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

4/12/2022 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Varonis Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $43.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 35,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

