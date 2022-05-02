Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Investors Bancorp news, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $5,223,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 21,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $360,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,901,272. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 173.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

