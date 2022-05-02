Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $543.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) to report sales of $543.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $522.91 million to $560.17 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $491.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

INVH opened at $39.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 217.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 275,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after buying an additional 188,792 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 44.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 63.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,384 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 54.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 848,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,077,000 after purchasing an additional 299,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

