Ipsidy (AUID) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AUID opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. Ipsidy has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $18.64.

In other news, insider Cecil N. Smith III acquired 13,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUID. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ipsidy by 1,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 196,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ipsidy during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ipsidy during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ipsidy during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ipsidy during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform to enable users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or desktop with camera. It provides VERIFIED, a multi-factor authentication solution designed to provide a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent; PROOF, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on chip based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and drivers licenses, as well as direct verification by national registries and other international databases; AUTHENTIFID that delivers FIDO2 authentication for password less login and transaction authentication tied to a trusted identity; and IDENTITY – PORTAL, which allows an enterprise to enroll customers using the Ipsidy portal.

