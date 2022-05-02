IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $217.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.73. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $204.50 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

