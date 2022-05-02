IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $8.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.91. 249,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,999. IRadimed has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $413.35 million, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.92.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.
IRMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
IRadimed Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRadimed (IRMD)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.