IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $8.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.91. 249,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,999. IRadimed has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $413.35 million, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $394,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Monty K. Allen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $47,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 153,664 shares of company stock worth $7,212,284 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

IRMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

