iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.1% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SLQD stock opened at $48.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.59 and a 52-week high of $51.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.