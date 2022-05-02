iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Up 37.3% in April

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the March 31st total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XT. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,773,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,983,000 after buying an additional 625,875 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,076,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,955,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,473,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,002,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after purchasing an additional 119,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $52.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.60. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $67.48.

