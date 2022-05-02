iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Update

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 16,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,197,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.76 and a 200 day moving average of $103.32. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.79 and a twelve month high of $113.64.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
