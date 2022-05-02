iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Update

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 16,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,197,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.76 and a 200 day moving average of $103.32. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.79 and a twelve month high of $113.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMB. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 143,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 142,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,908,000 after buying an additional 41,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

