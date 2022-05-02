IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) Short Interest Up 35.6% in April

IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,300 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the March 31st total of 448,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
IsoPlexis stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,134. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 11.67. IsoPlexis has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $16.95.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.
About IsoPlexis (Get Rating)
IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IsoPlexis (ISO)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.