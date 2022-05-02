IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) Short Interest Up 35.6% in April

IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,300 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the March 31st total of 448,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IsoPlexis stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,134. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 11.67. IsoPlexis has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ISO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

