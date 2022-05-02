Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Down 24.8% in April

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 700.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 399,385 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.08. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.52.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

