Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Short Interest Update

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITQ remained flat at $$9.83 during trading on Monday. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,005. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78. Itiquira Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITQ. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 637.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 33,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

