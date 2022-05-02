ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Receives GBX 561 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 561 ($7.15).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITM shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.65) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.87) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ITM Power to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 500 ($6.37) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.01) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of ITM opened at GBX 331.40 ($4.22) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.94. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.24 ($2.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 536.15 ($6.83). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 343.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 367.23.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

