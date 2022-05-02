ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Short Interest Update

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,300 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 2,819,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,014.4 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITVPF shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.19) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised shares of ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

ITV stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. ITV has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

