James River Group (JRVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.27). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect James River Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JRVR opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26. James River Group has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. James River Group’s payout ratio is -3.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JRVR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of James River Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

In other news, CFO Sarah C. Doran bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 31.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in James River Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in James River Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

